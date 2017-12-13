Gov. Tom Ridge Leaves Texas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gov. Tom Ridge Leaves Texas

In the last hour, a spokesman told Erie News Now, that Governor Tom Ridge left a rehabilitation facility in Austin, Tx, Wednesday morning. 
He is now back home in suburban Washington, D.C.
Gov. Ridge has been undergoing rehabilitation, since he was discharged from the hospital, December 5th.
He was undergoing treatment, after suffering a heart attack nearly one month ago.
Gov. Ridge wants to thank everyone who kept him and his family in their thoughts and prayers, said the spokesman.

