Father Speaks Out After Fatal DUI Crash Suspect Sentenced

Jorge Toledo left the Erie County Courthouse, in a state of disbelief.

On Wednesday, 33-year-old Kevin Deck—the man who pleaded guilty to homicide while DUI in a high-speed crash that killed Toledo’s son---was sentenced to serve seven and a half years to 20 years in prison.

“It just kills me,” said Toledo. “It was a crime that was committed against my son, and he gets to live.”

On November 11 of 2016, prosecutors say Deck was driving 60 miles over the speed limit and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, when he ran a red light and crashed into an SUV at the intersection of East 21st and Ash Streets.

Jorge Toledo, 27, was thrown 200 feet from the vehicle and died at the scene. Toledo's wife, Tina Pierce, was critically injured and had to have her left leg amputated.

“My granddaughter won't have a father,” said Toledo. “I won't have a son. She won’t have a husband. Seven and a half years? You’ve got to be kidding me."

During his sentencing, Deck apologized for his reckless behavior. But for Mr. Toledo and his family, those words ring hollow.

"He gets to enjoy his family after he gets out,” said Toledo. “We don't get to see our son no more. It's just too much for us to bear."