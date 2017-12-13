Medical Marijuana Dispensary Planned for Fairview Gets Permission to Relocate

The state department that oversees Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program has told Erie News Now the dispensary planned for the Erie area will be built at a different site.

The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said it has received a request from Green Thumb Industries, which received the dispensary permit, to change the location because of environmental concerns.

The state said it has approved the request but not received an application for a new location at this time.

The dispensary was suppose to be ready by the end of December.

GTI is also the company with the contract to grow marijuana in Danville, Pennsylvania.

