Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village

Posted: Updated:

The Oil City Wrestling team had to forgo a match after the team's bus was involved in an accident on Route 6 near Mill Village Wednesday.

The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, and the school bus driver was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Mill Village Fire Chief. No students were injured.

Part of Route 6 between Union City and Mill Village was closed as crews cleared the scene.

Another school bus was sent to pick up the wrestlers and take them back to Oil City

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com