Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village

The Oil City Wrestling team had to forgo a match after the team's bus was involved in an accident on Route 6 near Mill Village Wednesday.

The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, and the school bus driver was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Mill Village Fire Chief. No students were injured.

Part of Route 6 between Union City and Mill Village was closed as crews cleared the scene.

Another school bus was sent to pick up the wrestlers and take them back to Oil City

