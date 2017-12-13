Laughlin leaving Senate Education Committee could pave the way for school choice proposal

At face value, State Senator Dan Laughlin's switch on Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee to the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee only reflects his legislative priorities.

"I believe that economic development is really what this region needs now, and that's why I asked to make that switch," said Laughlin.

In October, Laughlin checked off his top goal: netting the Erie School District an additional $14 million in recurring state aid. But switching committees frees up a vote on that education panel that could advance what's called Senate Bill 2, which creates education savings accounts, similar to vouchers. It's a break for supporters of school choice. But it could be devastating for public schools statewide.

"All (students) have to do is actually have one semester in public school some time in their career and they become eligible for this program," Erie School Superintendent Brian Polito said.

Polito projects the district could lose upwards of $17.5 million if the roughly 2,000 students in the district already attending private and non-public schools would qualify.

"We really would see zero reduction in our costs," said Polito.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association projects the district could lose an additional $14 million if even one-third of its students opted into an education savings account. The same amount of long-term funding lawmakers approved in October.

Laughlin voted against the bill while on the education committee. It would have to get past Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become law, something that's unlikely. So Laughlin is confident in the move allowing him to focus on what he calls his passion: economic development.

"We have to have legislation that allows some tax dollars to stay in Erie," Laughlin said. "The CRIZ is one of them that I intend to push for."

Laughlin's replacement on the Senate Education Committee is SB 2's co-sponsor Sen. Richard Alloway (R-Chambersburg), according to the committee's website.