Congratulations to Dolly on Her Retirement - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Congratulations to Dolly on Her Retirement

Posted: Updated:

Lilly Broadcasting said goodbye to one of its long time employees Wednesday night.

Dolly Smith began working in accounting at WSEE down on Peach street 43 years ago.               

She moved to the State Street location when WSEE merged with WICU in 2009.

Lilly Broadcasting is thankful for her years of service and is happy to have worked with such a kind and wonderful employee.

