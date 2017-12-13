Bikers of Erie County Hold Annual Toy and Supply Drive

The harsh winter conditions couldn't freeze the spirits of some local bikers during their annual toy and supply drive.

The bikers of Erie County teamed up with "Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse" for the Seventh-annual drive.



Bikers, regardless of affiliation , made their way out t to the St. Boniface Coleman Center his evening to donate various children's toys, and supplies for a number of different local organization, such as SOS for Kids, The Achieve Center, and "The Soldiers and Sailors Home."

The event, is for making the season a little brighter for children, and families in need during the holiday season.

"Whenever you have kids involved, the bikers are going to be there." said RAACA Vice President, Chris Falk. "Nothing melts the heart of a biker like a child in need or a child that's having problems.They're always out to support those children."

Some of the donated toys also went towards injured bikers, so they could provide a Christmas to their children.