"Tail Waggin Wednesday" Brings A Good Time For A Good Cause

Animals all over Erie are waggin' their tails for a big fundraiser tonight.

Joe Roots Grill hosted this year's, "Tail Waggin' Wednesday."

It's a celebrity bar tending night that benefits the Humane Society of North Western Pennsylvania.

People from the community gathered to share a drink and a bite to eat, all for a good cause.

Multiple vendors donated products or experiences for a prize raffle, with all proceeds going towards the Humane Society. Select menu items also donated proceeds.

"Honestly, I came in at 6:15 to help set up things, and it was already packed." said Executive Director at the Humane Society, Nicole Bawol. "And I'm absolutely thrilled to see so many supporters in the community that love animals and that helping the humane society so i'm very thankful for that."

Bawol says many of the staff at Joe Root's have adopted animals from the Humane Society, including a dog named Elvis, who was happily walking around the bar area. In just the last month alone, 43 dogs were adopted.