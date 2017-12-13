Fairview Marching Band Returns From Trip to Pearl Harbor

"I couldn't believe that this was actually happening, especially seeing people saying it's snowing back home, and I'm laying out on the beach," said Carina Miller, the senior drum major.

It was an experience the students will never forget. Last week, the Fairview Marching Band was in Hawaii, after receiving the honor to represent Pennsylvania at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

"It shows a lot in our band and the kids. We work very hard to reach standards," said Suzi Al-Daraji, a senior alto saxophone player.

During the trip, the band performed at a stand alone performance at the USS Missouri Memorial, and visited the Arizona Memorial.

The group also hiked over 700 feet up Diamond Head, and experienced the Polynesian Cultural Center.

"I'm kind of a hiking, adventurous type of person. So my goal was to hike to reach all the way to the top to see the other end of the island," said Lucy Chiapa, a sophomore baritone player.

"Polynesian isn't just one cultural, it's a bunch of different ones that helped impact this island," said Miller.

Students say one of the biggest honors of the trip was performing alongside the Marine Corps Band.

"I think the ceremony, and talking to some of the survivors was obviously very sad, but also very powerful," said Chiapa.

"It definitely reminds me of my own grandfather who was stationed in Hawaii, and unfortunately didn't survive," said Al-Daraji.

Fairview was one of five schools who were selected to honor one of the Pearl Harbor survivors, with a medal.

"I was chosen to give one of the survivors a medal, so that was as big honor for me," said Miller.

After the performance with the Marine Corps Band, they marched in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

Band Director Chad Mummert said he couldn't be more proud of his students.

"It was great to see their excitement, their joy, their learning, to me that's the best part of the whole thing," said Mummert.

Two of the students accepted the Tiki Trophy from a local grad. Sergeant Christi Espinoza, is the Marine Corps Conductor, and a graduate from Northwestern High School.