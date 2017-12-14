Erie Water Works Takes Precautions to Prevent Water Main Breaks - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Water Works Takes Precautions to Prevent Water Main Breaks

Posted: Updated:

Erie Water Works said you should not be concerned about the recent water main breaks.

Two notable breaks include one on Old French Road Tuesday night, which briefly shut down traffic.

Another break Saturday morning at 26th and State closed the intersection until Tuesday.

The number of breaks so far has been below normal compared to past years because of fair weather, according to Erie Water Works.

To prepare for the cold, Erie Water Works said it flushes the lines of both water and air. When the temperatures drop, oxygen can build up in the water lines and create air pockets that pop.

Starting Jan. 2, Erie Water Works will switch to 24-hour shifts, so it can quickly respond to any breaks.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com