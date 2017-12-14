Erie Water Works Takes Precautions to Prevent Water Main Breaks

Erie Water Works said you should not be concerned about the recent water main breaks.

Two notable breaks include one on Old French Road Tuesday night, which briefly shut down traffic.

Another break Saturday morning at 26th and State closed the intersection until Tuesday.

The number of breaks so far has been below normal compared to past years because of fair weather, according to Erie Water Works.

To prepare for the cold, Erie Water Works said it flushes the lines of both water and air. When the temperatures drop, oxygen can build up in the water lines and create air pockets that pop.

Starting Jan. 2, Erie Water Works will switch to 24-hour shifts, so it can quickly respond to any breaks.

