Part of I-90 Reopens Following Crash Involving Three Semis

Part of Interstate 90 was closed for a while Thursday morning after three semis were involved in a crash.

It happened at 3:49 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at Exit 6 at Route 215/Springfield.

One of the semis attempted to change lanes, causing two others to suddenly brake and lose control on the snowy and icy interstate, State Police said.

The semi that ended up in the median was hit by a third one, according to troopers.

The interstate was closed for several hours as crews worked to tow away the disabled semis.

No one was injured, according to State Police.

