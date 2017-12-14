Portion of I-90 Reopens Following Crash

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 90, following the clean up of a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at Exit 6. That's the Route 215 Springfield exit.

It appears three semi-trucks were involved in the crash.

That portion of I-90 was closed for several hours, as crew worked to clean up the area.

State Police do say there are no reports of any serious injuries so far.