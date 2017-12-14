Deadline to Register for Presque Isle Lifeguard Certification Course Approaches

Calling all lifeguards...The deadline to register for the Presque Isle Lifeguard Certification Course is quickly approaching.

The deadline to register information for the course is Friday, December 15th, at 3 p.m.

The course price is $200. There will be a refund of $100, if you complete the course and work a season in the park.

You must be at least 16-years-old by December 30th to participate.

The Presque Isle Lifeguard Certification Course starts Saturday, December 16th and wraps up December 30th.

The course will take place inside the Iroquois High School Natatorium on Main Street in Erie.

American Red Cross Certifications will be issued in Lifeguarding, Lifeguarding with Waterfront Skills, CPR for the Professional Rescuer, Oxygen Administration, First Aid, and AED.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to: Presque Isle Lifeguard Headquarters, (814)833-0526, PILGHQ@gmail.com.