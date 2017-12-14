Second Annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Second Annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon

The season of giving is in full swing this afternoon. It's the annual Classy 100 Radiothon at Sam's Club.

It's presented by the Children's Miracle Network at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Shoppers and callers are donating money to help out Erie's little patients. Various prizes will be rewarded throughout the day for donors. 

All the money raised will go toward helping local babies and children at the hospital.

"The need for the money is extremely important because the babies can't fight for themselves, so someone has to. And we have incredible community support, and we can't thank everybody enough for everything that they do," says Ashley Ross, the Director of the Children's Miracle Network at Saint Vincent.

 The Radiothon goes until 7 p.m.

There is also a raffle for a Frozen Sleigh electric car, donated by Walmart.

You can call 814-860-7983 to donate.

