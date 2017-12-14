Disabled Veteran Solutions to Expand Operations in City of Erie, Create 205 New Jobs

Disabled Veteran Solutions (DVS), a veteran-owned call center services provider that focuses on hiring veterans and military families, is moving to the city of Erie and expanding operations, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced.

The move will create 205 new jobs and retain 25 more over the next three years, primarily for veterans and military families.

DVS, which currently operates in Millcreek Township, is moving to a 6,000-square-foot facility in Erie.

The company will invest approximately $835,000 in technological infrastructure, furniture and employee development, the Gov. Wolf's office said.

“While employment is open to all, we strive to hire as many veterans and military family members as possible – not only to thank them for their service and to ease transition to the civilian community, but also because of the attitude and drive of these individuals,” said Joseph DiFuccia, president and CEO of DVS.

DVS received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) fro $205,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits, which will be distributed upon creation of the new jobs. The business will also get $81,000 in Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA) funding for employee training.

Disabled Veteran Solutions is a provider of business process outsourcing and customer relationship management services. The business specializes in full service multi-channel contact center solutions, including live agent, interactive voice response, professional employment services and consulting.

The DVS project is one of many that will be highlighted Friday at Erie Insurance Auditorium during an event that focuses on the state's investments in the City of Erie. DCED Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards will join local business and government leaders to announce more new investments in the city.

