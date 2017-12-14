Fire Destroys Toys, Food for 200 Families at Meadville Salvation Army

A fire that broke out at the Meadville Salvation Army overnight destroyed the toys and food for close to 200 families for Christmas, the Salvation Army said in a statement Thursday.

The building, located at 1087 Park Ave., is uninhabitable after a faulty refrigerator in the kitchenette area started the fire, according to the Salvation Army. While the fire was contained to a small area of the building, the smoke and soot destroyed the toys and food, the statement said.

In the meantime, the Salvation Army is setting up a trailer and heat tent on the property to collect toy and food donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday.

The pastors, Captains Jim and Lori Brown, are hoping the community can donate to help in the organization's time of need, according to the statement.

Due to time constraints, the Salvation Army said food donations will need to be done through gift cards and vouchers. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Next week, the Salvation Army will be able to temporarily use space at ChipBLASTER, which is located at 13605 South Mosiertown Road, to sort and distribute toys.

It's unclear when the Salvation Army will be able to resume operations at its building.

You can donate online here.

