Local $1 Million Investment in New Venture Capital Fund

A $1 million investment announced today to help a newly formed venture capital fund get off the ground.

The 1855 Capital Fund, started by Penn State alumni, is intended to help entrepreneurs associated with the university.

The local funding includes $500,000 from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, matched by $500,000 from other investors including the Ben Franklin Technology Partners.

The capital fund is focused on helping new technology start ups.

That is good news for Penn State Behrend, because many of its programs are focused on technology.

The fund would help graduates and faculty get the money they need to start a new business and create jobs.

John Sider of the Ben Franklin Technology Partners said, "I think there is nothing that encourages entrepreneurs more than the idea that there is capital available to back their ideas."

Perry Wood of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority said, "Once those entrepreneurs develop technology based prototypes they need some venture capital in order to get those businesses up and running. This is a key step in that direction."

Fund managers say they hope to begin distributing money to entrepreneurs sometime next year.