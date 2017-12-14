$43,452 in Grants Awarded for Arts and Culture - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$43,452 in Grants Awarded for Arts and Culture

Erie Arts and Culture presented $43,452 in grants to area organizations Thursday.

The recipients gathered at the Dramashop in the Renaissance Centre, which was one of the recipients.

Erie Arts and Culture help to distribute money available through the Pennsylvania Partner in Arts Grant Program. The goal of the program is to get arts in the hands of Pennsylvanians.

Organizations within five counties received the grants.

"The Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Project Steam grants are to be used for arts activities," said Melinda Meyer, program director for Erie Arts and Culture. "The kinds of activities that they support include festivals, public art projects, artists working with kids in community centers - lots of different arts activities."

The mission of Erie Arts and Culture is to strengthen the region's vibrancy and vitality through the advancement of arts and culture.

Grant Recipients

  • Cochranton Area Public Library    $1,695     Crawford
  • Crawford County Conservation District    $1,675     Crawford
  • Titusville Regional Literacy Council    $992     Crawford
  • Barber National Institute    $1,450     Erie
  • Dramashop    $1,728     Erie
  • Erie Dance Theater    $1,519     Erie
  • Erie Day School Parent Group    $1,781     Erie
  • Erie Downtown Partnership    $1,380     Erie
  • Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF)    $1,746     Erie
  • Penn State Erie, The Behrend College    $1,676     Erie
  • Preservation Erie    $1,552     Erie
  • Regional Science Consortium    $1,502     Erie
  • SoMar Dance Works    $1,693     Erie
  • Susan Henschel    $1,676     Erie
  • Unitarian Universalitst Congregation of Erie    $696     Erie
  • WQLN Public Broadcasting of Northwest Pennsylvania    $1,798     Erie
  • Young Artists Debut Orchestra    $1,781     Erie
  • Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville    $1,483     Mercer
  • Don Gold    $1,715     Mercer
  • Random Acts of Artists    $1,754     Mercer
  • CJ Hurley    $1,417     Venango
  • HOLeY Jeans    $1,834     Venango
  • Holly Gibbons    $1,417     Venango
  • Jerome Wincek    $1,774     Venango
  • Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism    $892     Venango
  • Southside Schools, Oil City School District    $1,794     Venango
  • The Bridge Literary Arts Center    $1,675     Venango
  • Warren Concert Association    $1,357     Warren

