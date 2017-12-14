$43,452 in Grants Awarded for Arts and Culture

Erie Arts and Culture presented $43,452 in grants to area organizations Thursday.

The recipients gathered at the Dramashop in the Renaissance Centre, which was one of the recipients.

Erie Arts and Culture help to distribute money available through the Pennsylvania Partner in Arts Grant Program. The goal of the program is to get arts in the hands of Pennsylvanians.

Organizations within five counties received the grants.

"The Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Project Steam grants are to be used for arts activities," said Melinda Meyer, program director for Erie Arts and Culture. "The kinds of activities that they support include festivals, public art projects, artists working with kids in community centers - lots of different arts activities."

The mission of Erie Arts and Culture is to strengthen the region's vibrancy and vitality through the advancement of arts and culture.

Grant Recipients

Cochranton Area Public Library $1,695 Crawford

Crawford County Conservation District $1,675 Crawford

Titusville Regional Literacy Council $992 Crawford

Barber National Institute $1,450 Erie

Dramashop $1,728 Erie

Erie Dance Theater $1,519 Erie

Erie Day School Parent Group $1,781 Erie

Erie Downtown Partnership $1,380 Erie

Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) $1,746 Erie

Penn State Erie, The Behrend College $1,676 Erie

Preservation Erie $1,552 Erie

Regional Science Consortium $1,502 Erie

SoMar Dance Works $1,693 Erie

Susan Henschel $1,676 Erie

Unitarian Universalitst Congregation of Erie $696 Erie

WQLN Public Broadcasting of Northwest Pennsylvania $1,798 Erie

Young Artists Debut Orchestra $1,781 Erie

Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville $1,483 Mercer

Don Gold $1,715 Mercer

Random Acts of Artists $1,754 Mercer

CJ Hurley $1,417 Venango

HOLeY Jeans $1,834 Venango

Holly Gibbons $1,417 Venango

Jerome Wincek $1,774 Venango

Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism $892 Venango

Southside Schools, Oil City School District $1,794 Venango

The Bridge Literary Arts Center $1,675 Venango

Warren Concert Association $1,357 Warren

