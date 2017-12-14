Premier Showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Premier Showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

It was a big night for Star Wars fans.
Tinseltown Cinemas offered a sneak peak at "Stars Wars : The Last Jedi" with a 7:00 p.m. premier.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson.
It's the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following  2015's "The Force Awakens". 
Local radio station, Star 104 held a contest, giving away tickets for Thursday's showing to 104 lucky winners.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" officially opens at midnight, Friday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com