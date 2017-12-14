Premier Showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

It was a big night for Star Wars fans.

Tinseltown Cinemas offered a sneak peak at "Stars Wars : The Last Jedi" with a 7:00 p.m. premier.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

It's the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following 2015's "The Force Awakens".

Local radio station, Star 104 held a contest, giving away tickets for Thursday's showing to 104 lucky winners.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" officially opens at midnight, Friday.