Youth Leadership Certificate Ceremony - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Youth Leadership Certificate Ceremony

ERIE, Pa. -

Exceptional youths were recognized Thursday night. 

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie hosted this year's certificate ceremony.
This fall, 20 students participated in the Student Ambassador Leadership Team.
Ken E. Nickson Jr. was the key note speaker.
Nickson is the coordinator of educational equality and inclusion for the Erie public schools.

