Kerith Strano Taylor Running for U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson's Seat - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kerith Strano Taylor Running for U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson's Seat for Third Time

Posted: Updated:
Kerith Strano Taylor Kerith Strano Taylor

Democrat Kerith Strano Taylor announced she is running to represent Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R), who has served in Congress since 2009.

Strano Taylor ran against Rep. Thompson in 2014 and 2016.

First, she faces Marc Friedenberg on the Democratic ticket in the primary May 15.

Strano Taylor currently owns a law firm in Brookville that focuses on family law.

The 5th Congressional District is the largest in Pennsylvania. It includes all or part of 16 counties, including Erie.

Learn more about Strano Taylor's campaign here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com