Kerith Strano Taylor Running for U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson's Seat for Third Time

Democrat Kerith Strano Taylor announced she is running to represent Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R), who has served in Congress since 2009.

Strano Taylor ran against Rep. Thompson in 2014 and 2016.

First, she faces Marc Friedenberg on the Democratic ticket in the primary May 15.

Strano Taylor currently owns a law firm in Brookville that focuses on family law.

The 5th Congressional District is the largest in Pennsylvania. It includes all or part of 16 counties, including Erie.

Learn more about Strano Taylor's campaign here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.