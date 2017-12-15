Peek 'N Peak Opens for Season Friday

Snow has been covering the ground, but it was not enough to open a ski mountain until now.

That's why Peek 'N Peak Resort in Clymer, New York has been busy making snow.

The staff was working around the clock this week to get some powder on the ground before Friday.

That's when 14 trails, 5 lifts and snow tubing are expected to open for the resort's 53rd season.

It takes a lot of resources to get ready.

"Right now, we're pumping about 2,600 gallons a minute of water and turning it into snow, which is about 2 million gallons a day," said Brad Gravink, director of mountain operations. "It takes 60 million gallons of water to cover the whole hill with 2 feet of snow. We've got a great base of about 12 to 24 inches everywhere. We've made snow, so conditions are looking perfect."

Skiers and snowboarders can hit the trails starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

There will also be an opening day party in the lodge starting at 4 p.m.

More information on opening day and the resort is available here.

