Trump on a Flynn pardon: 'Let's see' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump on a Flynn pardon: 'Let's see'

Posted: Updated:
Betsy Klein, CNN -

President Donald Trump on Friday did not dismiss the idea of pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Asked whether he would consider a pardon for Flynn, Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Friday morning that he is not yet ready to talk about pardons.

"I don't want to talk about pardons with Michael Flynn yet. We'll see what happens, let's see," the President said.

"I can say this, when you look at what's going on with the FBI and the Justice Department, people are very, very angry," he said.

Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Muller's office in their probe of the Trump campaign's role in Russian interference in the 2016 election, the first person inside Trump's administration charged in the investigation.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/12/10/michael-flynn-donald-trump-mar-a-lago-timeline-nr.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com