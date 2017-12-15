Ski Season Officially Underway at Peek'n Peak - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ski Season Officially Underway at Peek'n Peak

Posted:

Temperatures were in the single digits but that didn't stop anyone from hitting the slopes for the first time this season at Peek’n Peak.

15 of the 26 trails opened up this morning with a solid base of at least two feet. The Peek has been making snow for a number of weeks now and that will continue throughout the holidays.

Skiers and snowboarders alike were thrilled with the conditions today as the season got underway.
Many said they didn't mind the bitter cold temperatures and it was just good to get back on the hill.

“The past couple years has been really rough so it's awesome to get out here on some real snow and hopefully get some turns in and slash some powder around,” said skier Mark Saylor.

