U.S. Marines & State Police Distribute 16,000 Toys for Tots - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local U.S. Marines and State Police are making sure area children have a brighter Christmas.

Friday, they started distributing toys to 4,500 children in need in Erie county.

This is the 61st year the Toys for Tots campaign has collected toys for boys and girls, here in Erie county.

On Friday, volunteers bagged the 16,000 toys they've collected since October, and families picked them up at the Marine Reserve Center in Erie, "It's a good feeling being able to give the toys to the kids that need it, after a couple months of collecting out in the cold and things like that, you can see little kid with a smile on the face because he has something to go home with, it's rewarding," said U.S. Marine Sgt. Andrew Loughlin. "It's just a good feeling to get out there and help out, it's always a good thing having Christmas morning when I grew up, so I just want to make sure everyone gets one," Sgt. Loughlin continued.

Volunteers will be distributing toys at the reserve center throughout the weekend.

