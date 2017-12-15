Mercyhurst Police Academy Graduation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercyhurst Police Academy Graduation

It was graduation day today for the 110th class of cadets at the police training academy at Mercyhurst North East.

The 26 cadets spent the past 23 weeks studying all forms of law enforcement, from criminal investigations to traffic stops.

And they also spent plenty of time on marksmanship, self defense and extensive physical training.

Graduates hope the training will help them land a job in law enforcement.

Police Academy Graduate Mackenzie Kranz said, "In the future, I would like to get into a local police department around here. Being from the area, I feel like that would benefit me and my family the most."

Many law enforcement professionals in our region are graduates of the academy.

