Grape Harvest in Frozen Vineyards

Mazza Vineyards in North East has been making sweet, ice wine since 1984.

The wine is made from the juice of frozen Vidal Blanc grapes, and today was the annual harvest.

About two dozen Mazza employees and volunteers braved temperatures in the teens and deep snow to pick an estimated 10-12 tons of grapes.

The temperature has to dip to 17 degrees for the harvest.

This morning it was just 16 degrees, so the picking began, with everyone wearing several layers of clothes to stay warm.

The grapes were then pressed, with the harvest yielding about 900 gallons of juice.

The retail value of the ice wine is estimated at about $300,000.

But the wine also enhances Mazza's reputation.

Owner Bob Mazza said, "It is very significant from the standpoint of credibility, producing ice wine. These are wines that people are interested in. It helps develop a reputation and it brings other wines along with it as well."

Mazza says ice wine is gaining in popularity, and the company is hoping to begin exporting the wine in the near future.