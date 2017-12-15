New Owner of Former Granada Apts. Invites Public to Look at Changes

An apartment complex in Millcreek is trying to overcome a disreputable past. The former Granada Apartments were known for condemned buildings, fire code violations, and criminal activity. But, a new owner and new name are ringing in a new era for the property.

A new sign signals the new beginning at the apartment complex on Kuntz Road near the Millcreek Mall. Out is the name of Granada Apartments, and memories of a balcony collapse in 2016 that injured four people. That name also carries memories of a safety inspection that resulted in five buildings being condemned.



Now, the complex has a new owner and a new name.."The Reserve at Millcreek." Andy Norris, Director of Leasing, arrived in September.

"There were new owners in September. But we didn't officially change the name until November. So there's still a stigma attached with Granada," he said.

Much work is has been done to erase that stigma. Work was done quickly to install new roofs on the apartment buildings. Eight have been done so far. The new owners also made sure roadways inside the complex have been paved.

"They're putting an extreme amount of improvement dollars and improvement money into this property to keep it an apartment complex..to make every unit top of the line," said Katie Schrader, Property Manager.

Apartments are being completely redone with new paint and new carpeting. Many of the apartments have new kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, and central air. The balconies are being secured.

"As soon as we changed the name, we were getting an increased volume of traffic. People more interested. I think people are starting to realize that it's not going to be the same old owners that don't want to spend any money here," Norris said.

Millcreek Township Fire Code Inspector Matt Exley says the new owner must submit a plan outlining when all code violations will be repaired and when the condemned buildings will be renovated or torn down. The company promises that the plan will be submitted and followed.

"It is very much a new era. Gone is the Granada Apartments and the Reserve at Millcreek is here to stay. We will be improving and we will again be a valued part of this community," says Schrader.

The public is invited to a open house party at the complex Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Free BBQ will be available to the first 200 people. A petting zoo and pony rides will be offered for the kids.



