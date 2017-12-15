More Toy Drives Held For Salvation Army After Fire Destroys Items, Food

A small fire with big implications has a Crawford County community stepping up this Friday to try and make the holiday more bright for dozens of area children, and families.

A toy drive was held to re-gain more toys for children in Meadville. a fire in a faulty refrigerator on Thursday, destroyed all the food and toys collected at the salvation army site on park avenue in Meadville. The original goods were set to help 200 families and they will now be able to get a helping hand--thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

The helping hand effort will continue until Monday. another toy drive will be held Saturday, December 16 and Monday, December 18. It's taking place from 8am until 5pm at the salvation army in Meadville. and the business called Chipblaster Incorporated" at 13605 Mosiertown Road in Meadville is donating space to warehouse the goods.

