Families Walked Through Asbury Wood's Winter Wonderland

Folks were walking in a winter wonderland Friday night during Asbury Wood's annual event, Winter Wonderland.

Families toured the grounds which featured beautiful Christmas lights and a sound and light show.

There were also crafts, and live music, a train display, story telling and more.

Asbury Woods has been holding their fundraising event for 20 years saying it's the perfect way to bring the family together for the holiday.

"The holiday season can be hectic, rushing around for the holidays and trying to get shopping done. We like to think that the Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland is a nice way to slow down and relax and spend some quality time with your family," said Melissa Martin, Asbury Woods Partnership Events Coordinator.

Winter Wonderland runs December 15- 17, from 6:00- 9:00 p.m., and December 27-30 from 6:00- 9:00 p.m. Cost is six dollars per person, children three and under are free.