Man Charged in Titusville Drug Death Waives Preliminary Hearing

The man charged by Titusville Police with drug delivery resulting in death is heading to trial.

Benjamin R. Galmish, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning. All three charges - drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance - will proceed in the case.

This is the first time Titusville Police have charged someone with drug delivery resulting in death.

The criminal charges were filed Nov. 14 following a lengthy investigation and after receiving approval from the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

They stem from an overdose death July 1, 2016 at an apartment in the 600 block of West Elm Street in City of Titusville.

Police and EMS workers were unable to resuscitate the victim, who has been identified as Brandon McAleer, 35.

The Crawford County Coroner determined McAleer died from an overdose from a combination of heroin and fentanyl.

Galmish remains in the Crawford County Prison on $75,000 bond.

