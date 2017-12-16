Five Injured in Ski Lift Malfunction in Centre County, Pennsylva - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Five Injured in Ski Lift Malfunction in Centre County, Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:

At least five people suffered minor injuries after a ski lift malfunction at Tussey Mountain Ski Resort in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania.

Officials said crews rescued several people who were stuck on the malfunctioning ski lift at the resort. 

A witness said she saw the lift break down and several chairs crash into each other. 

She said several people were taken away by ambulance.

An initial report said the incident was a collapse.

