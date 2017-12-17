Man charged in Crawford County stabbing

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Crawford County man involved in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Nicholas Tingley, 26, of Conneaut Lake, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault among other charges stemming from a dispute with a 38-year-old Linesville man around 12:30a.m. Sunday in West Fallowfield Twp., according to police.

State Police in Meadville received a call from the victim who said Tingley stabbed him. The victim was transported to UPMC Horizon in Greenville with a stab wound to the abdomen before he was flown to Pittsburgh for further treatment.

Tingley, police say, fled the scene and later called Crawford County 911 requesting medical assistance for the injuries he sustained during the altercation. Tingley was taken by ambulance to Meadville Medical Center. He was taken into custody after he was discharged.

Tingley remains in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown on $50,000 bail.

