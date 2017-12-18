Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Fire at Crawford County Home

The coroner has released the name of the man who died in a fire at a Crawford County home early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. along Thomas Road in Atlantic.

Wayne Williamson, 63, was trying to locate a family pet when he became trapped on the first floor of his home, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell told Erie News Now. The house, which was engulfed in flames, collapsed on Williamson, and his body was found after several hours, Schell said.

Williamson died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation and other gases created by the fire, according to Schell. He also suffered burns.

His wife also went back in to try and rescue some pets, according to reports from the scene. She managed to make it back out, but he did not.

Several volunteer fire companies were called to the scene to put out the fire.

