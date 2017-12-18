Man Escapes Large Fire at Millcreek Home

Belle Valley and City of Erie firefighters were called to a large house fire Monday morning.

It was reported in the 200 block of West Grandview Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. The house is located on the Millcreek side of the street.

Investigators confirm one man was inside the home when the fire broke out. He escaped safely.

There was a dog inside at the time, but it did not appear to make it out, according to reports from the scene.

The flames caused heavy damage to the home.

Investigators told Erie News Now Monday morning the structure was too unsafe to enter at that time to determine the cause.

Firefighters were called back to the scene Monday afternoon after the fire rekindled.

