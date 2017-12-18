State Police Investigating Burglary at United Community Independ - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigating Burglary at United Community Independence Programs

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported burglary at the United Community Independence Programs in Crawford County.

It happened between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday at 17999 Cussewago Road in Venango Township.

An undisclosed amount of cash, a large, flat screen TV and VCR were stolen from the facility, investigators said.

A window was broken out, and multiple doors were damaged, according to troopers.

Anyone with information that can help track down the suspects is asked to call Trooper Hubbard with State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

