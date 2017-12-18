Washington state's US lawmakers tweet condolences over train derailment

Washington state's congressional delegation shared their condolences following a train derailment that killed several people on board Monday morning in Pierce County, Washington.

"Heartbroken by the news coming out of WA right now," Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray tweeted. "As my staff works to get more info, my thoughts are w/ everyone affected, including the 1st responders doing their best to keep people safe. --PM."

The Amtrak passenger train ran off the tracks and hit multiple vehicles on the road below, but the fatalities were "all contained to the train," according to Ed Troyer, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Washington Democratic Rep. Danny Heck tweeted out information for individuals seeking additional details on the situation in a series of tweets, including a map and address for the family reunification center.

"Thoughts ^and^ prayers with all involved in @Amtrak 501 train derailment," Heck wrote in another tweet. "Thankful for our first responders doing everything they can to help after this tremendous tragedy. @NTSB will be investigating."

Heck was without his phone this morning because he was in the House Intelligence Committee sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, which prohibits electronics. However, someone handed him a picture of the crash and he left as soon as he saw it.

As he was walking back to his office for more information on the derailment, he was still holding out the print.

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a tweet that she was "following the derailment near Olympia closely."

Cantwell also shared multiple tweets for people looking for more information on the situation.