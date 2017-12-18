State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoints in Erie County in January

Pennsylvania State Police will be out to make sure people are not driving under the influence.

Troopers plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints within Erie County in January, State Police announced Monday.

They will be targeting roads in the county with a high number of alcohol-related crashes.

The DUI checkpoints are part of Pennsylvania State Police directives, the public information release said.

