ECGRA Hands Out $454,000 to Erie Non-Profits

Several area non-profits, which make Erie a better place to live, get a big financial boost Monday.



The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, or ECGRA, presented a check for $454,000 to nine area non-profit organizations.

The culture, heritage, and recreation-based nonprofits all impact our economy and help make our community a fun place to live.

The nonprofits include the Erie Art Museum, Erie Arts & Culture, Erie County Historical Society, Erie Philharmonic, Erie Playhouse, Erie Zoological Society, expERIEnce Children's Museum, Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture, and the Flagship Niagara League.

ECGRA made the announcement Monday morning at the Erie Maritime Museum, the Flagship Niagara League will receive nearly $54,000, which will help keep the Niagara sailing, "Our annual budget for repairs and maintenance is $150,000 to keep the ship running. People have to realize the ships sits in the water 365 days a year, it's made of wood so there's always some kind of a rot, we never know what we're going to find in the winter time sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not so good, " said the Flagship Niagara League's Executive Director, Shawn Waskiewicz. "So that money is earmarked for a project, we're going to be taking out some planks in the deck, so all that money is going to go towards the wintertime to keep Niagara sailing next year," Waskiewicz continued.

The Erie Zoo received the largest amount from the grant, nearly $139,000.