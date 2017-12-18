Jamestown, New York Man Faces Drug Charges After Police Pursuit - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown, New York Man Faces Drug Charges After Police Pursuit

Police had to use stop sticks to stop a driver with drugs who fled a traffic stop in Jamestown, New York.

Damien L. Parisi, 21, of Jamestown, is charged with unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

An officer attempted to stop Parisi for driving without headlights on Camp and Hebner Streets around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Jamestown Police.

The vehicles failed to stop and led police on a pursuit through the city and into Ellicott and  Ellery.

It eventually came to a stop on Route 430 near Bemus Point after stop sticks caused the tires to lose air, according to police.

Investigators said they found Parisi in possession of crystal meth during his arrest.

He faces vehicle and traffic charges. Police said Parisi is expected to face additional criminal charges as part of the investigation.

Town of Ellicott Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department assisted with the pursuit.

