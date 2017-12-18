Man Hit by Bus in Downtown Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Hit by Bus in Downtown Erie

Posted: Updated:

An accident involving an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus sent one man to the hospital Monday.

It happened at 10th and State in downtown Erie around 4 p.m.

The man was crossing 10th street when the bus hit him, Erie Police said.

He was reportedly unconscious when first responders arrived, but was conscious when transported to the hospital, according to reports from the scene.

Police are investigating to determine exactly who is at fault.

