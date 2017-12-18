Meadville Community Will Not Allow a Fire at Salvation Army to Spoil Christmas

A fire last week at the Meadville Salvation Army is not going to spoil the holidays for those who rely on the agency.

Fire damaged the Salvation Army headquarters building on Park Avenue Thursday morning. Thousands of dollars in food, and donated toys, were destroyed by heat and smoke. An appeal was made for help, and the community did not disappoint.



Salvation Army personnel today sorted through the toys, that were donated to replace those lost in the fire. There is easily enough toys for the 200 families in need this year. Enough money was also collected to replace the $2,000 worth of food that was lost.

"We just had a little incident which kind of created chaos for us. But, the chaos has turned into something wonderful. And this community is marvelous. This region is marvelous for giving back to people, and especially coming to those in need," said Major Deborah Sedlar, Salvation Army Divisional Commander.



The toys will be distributed Wednesday and Thursday, at the ChipBLASTER, Inc. in Vernon Township. A free shuttle service will be available for people to get to the plant.

