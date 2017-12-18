Partnership Between Valu Home Center and Salvation Army Raises M - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Partnership Between Valu Home Center and Salvation Army Raises Money for Sixteenth Year

For the sixteenth year now, Valu Home Centers and the Salvation Army have been teaming up to raise money for area families through the sale of a product at the Valu stores.  Monday, a check of more than $50,000 was presented at the Pittsburgh Avenue Valu Home Centers location. The money raised comes from the sale of the new ten-year-battery-powered carbon monoxide alarm. It's the item picked this year,  and put on sale for customers. That's the case until the end of the year. 

In the 16 years the partnership has been in place, more than $750,000 was raised for the Salvation Army. Erie News Now is proud to be a part of the effort. 

Doug Wasiura, the Vice-President of Marketing and Development for Valu Home Centers says, "The item we picked is really about keeping people safe. Carbon Monoxide (CO) is odorless so its really tough to detect, so having that detector in your home is important and the other thing is that the other part of this is  just giving back to the community that's given so much to us. next year is 50 years that Valu's been in business and we love to give back to the community that's given so much to us over the years."

Major Tim Lavenbein with Salvation Army in Erie says, "Every penny that we raised will stay here in Erie County to help our families in need through our multiple programs, voucher programs, food bank programs, after school programs, it will all stay here to assist everyone who  walks thru our doors." 

  

