New Traffic Changes In Effect in North East Borough

If you are traveling in and around North East borough, there's new traffic changes that are part of a $1.6 million dollar project to improve travel time for motorists and pedestrians on Route 20.

It's at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 20. New traffic signals have been installed at the intersection, and traffic patterns have been modified for trucks to better navigate the area. The stop bar, a white strip painted on the road to mark where vehicles should stop, has been moved back and the intersection has been posted with a "No Turn on Red" sign. Drivers are urged to stop at the designated stop bars.

Along with this, the signal timing at the Route 20 intersections with Lake Street and Vine Street will be monitored and adjusted as needed over the next several weeks.