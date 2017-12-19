Erie Children in Need Shop with a Hero for Christmas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Children in Need Shop with a Hero for Christmas

Erie area children in need Monday got a chance to shop for something special during the annual Shop with a Hero.

More than 30 kids shopped for Christmas gifts with the help of local and state police officers.

Each kid received a $100 gift card to the Walmart in Harborcreek to buy the toys they want for Christmas.

Shop with a Hero is a joint effort by state police, Walmart and volunteers who donated to the cause.

Organizers said it allows children to spend time with the people they look up to.

"Our children get to actually shop for themselves, and they get to hang out with local law enforcement and local heroes," said Steve Oler, Fort LeBoeuf student resource officer. "They get a different side to law enforcement because they're hanging out with them on a personal level instead of maybe seeing them as they're pulling their parents over or some other circumstance."

More kids will get a chance to Shop with a Hero Thursday at the Walmart in Erie.

