Atlanta Airport Blackout Leaves Erie Travelers Concerned About Plans

Although power is back on at the Atlanta airport, the travel headaches will not be cured overnight, and that has holiday travelers elsewhere worried.

There was no immediate impact at Erie International Airport because there are no direct flights to Atlanta.

People with Christmas vacation travel plans are calling travel agents and wondering if the ripple effect of pushing displaced flyers into other seats on other flights may cause problems.

Delta customers flying to or from Atlanta are allowed to make a one-time change in their travel plans without getting hit with a $200 change fee, but there is not much wiggle room on other flights.

"They have the ability to move airplanes to different places, put extra sections with the airplanes they're going to move to Atlanta, put an extra section in through Detroit or some other hub to move people, but they're not going to be able to move anywhere near what they had booked," said George Doughty, executive director of Erie International Airport.

"If they don't have a seat assignment, if they get to the airport and they're delayed, it's possible they could not get a seat on the flight," said Renee Dommermuth, consultant for Miller Travel. "Because there are so many over bookings, it's going to affect the people traveling all week long, not just today."

Delta is temporarily refusing to let unaccompanied children 15 or younger to fly alone. With all the chaos, they don't want to be responsible for children being in the Atlanta airport by themselves.

Advice for Flyers

While you can only check in 24 hours before your flight, make sure you do to get your seat assignment, especially with low fares and full flights.

Contact your travel agent or visit sites like FlightAware.com to stay up-to-date with your flight status.

Leave your cell phon numbers with the airline, so its representatives can reach you if there is a problem.

