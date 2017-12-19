United Way to Announce Support in Student Success Plan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

United Way to Announce Support in Student Success Plan

The United Way of Erie County is working on a different approach to increase student success rates in area schools by preparing and supporting students outside of the classroom.

Officials are expected to make a full announcement on the expansion of its community schools initiative at 1 p.m. at the UPMC Health Plan Community Room.

Officials said focusing on student success from the moment they are born as well as ensuring family stability can improve communities and increase student performance in schools.

“Education is a key to being self-sufficient and getting out of poverty,” President of United Way of Erie County Bill Jackson said. “The United Way doesn't fund schools, the curriculum or what happens in the classrooms but when you think about it there's so many things that effect student success that has nothing to do what happens in the classroom."

Jackson said they also want to address any physical or mental barriers that a student may be going through. He said that will help prepare students to be ready and able to learn.

