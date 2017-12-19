Two More Facilities Approved to Start Medical Marijuana Production in Pennsylvania

Two more facilities have been approved to start growing and processing medical marijuana at their facilities, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday.

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC in Danville, Montour County and Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC in Lackawanna County had to undergo several inspections by the Department of Health in order to start operating.

GTI, or Green Thumb Industries, was also awarded a dispensary permit for Erie County. The location was planned for Fairview, but the company received permission from the Department of Health to relocate because of environmental concerns. The new location has not been announced.

The grower/processors are now allowed to accept seeds and clones to grow medical marijuana.

The state now has six grower/processors that are fully operational.

The medical marijuana program was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in April 2016. It is expected to be fully implemented by 2018.

Under the program, medical marijuana will be available for patients who are Pennsylvania residents and under a practitioner's care for treatment of a serious medical condition.

