Erie Man Sentenced for Stealing Truck, Running Over Elderly Man - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Stealing Truck, Running Over Elderly Man

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Doss Jacob Doss

The man who police said stole a truck then ran over an elderly man learned how long he will spend behind bars.

Jacob Doss, 22, of Erie, was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail plus three years probation. Judge William Cunningham also ordered Doss to pay restitution, which will remain open due to the victim's ongoing medical expenses.

Doss pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a count of aggravated assault by vehicle.

Doss stole a truck from a State Street construction worker then hit an 83-year-old man who was trying to cross the street, investigators said. He suffered serious injuries.

A police chase ended when Doss crashed the stolen truck into the side of an office building.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com