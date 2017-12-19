Erie Man Sentenced for Stealing Truck, Running Over Elderly Man

The man who police said stole a truck then ran over an elderly man learned how long he will spend behind bars.

Jacob Doss, 22, of Erie, was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail plus three years probation. Judge William Cunningham also ordered Doss to pay restitution, which will remain open due to the victim's ongoing medical expenses.

Doss pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a count of aggravated assault by vehicle.

Doss stole a truck from a State Street construction worker then hit an 83-year-old man who was trying to cross the street, investigators said. He suffered serious injuries.

A police chase ended when Doss crashed the stolen truck into the side of an office building.

