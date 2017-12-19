Charges Reduced for Man Arrested After Millcreek Standoff

The case against a man arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a woman during a standoff in Millcreek Township is moving forward on fewer charges.

Brian Rogers, 37, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning on charges of terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license. Aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault were dropped.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Shenk Ave. on Nov. 28 for domestic violence involving a man with a gun.

The victim told police that Rogers, who lived at the address, got into an argument with her and pointed a gun at her.

Officers said they could not make contact with Rogers and set up a perimeter around the home.

Police said he eventually came out after speaking with officers and was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Surrounding roads were closed off for a short time.

Rogers had been held in Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond since the incident, but the district judge agreed to reduce his bond to 10 percent of $50,000 during Tuesday's preliminary hearing.

